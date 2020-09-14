LIDL secures permission for discount foodstore in Knocknacarra

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

LIDL has secured permission for a discount foodstore in Knocknacarra.

The German retailer says the development will see significant local investment as well as the creation of up to 30 permanent new jobs.

The plan sets out to build a part single storey, part two storey mixed use development including a licensed discount foodstore with ancillary off -licence, a café, a barbers, a nail bar and physiotherapy clinic.

The development at the junction of Bothar Stiofain and Western Distributor Road would also see the provision of associated car parking, cycle parking as well as vehicular and pedestrian accesses.

City planners have approved the application subject to 17 conditions.

One states the hours of operation are limited to 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

It’s also stated that the café and retail units are to be capable of being opened and operable at the same time as the opening of the main supermarket.

The development is also required to have a professional piece of artwork.

