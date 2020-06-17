LIDL secures approval for discount foodstore at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

LIDL has secured permission for a discount foodstore on the west side of the city.

The plan would see the German retail giant set up a base at a section of the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

The development sets out to establish a discount foodstore with ancillary off licence sales.

This would involve the demolition of a portion of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises with the adjoining Monaghan’s Westside Shop and Filling Station remaining in situ.

There would also be a change of use of a portion of Arch Motors premises to shop use as well as the construction of a single storey licensed discount foodstore

There will also be revisions to the existing vehicular and pedestrian accesses and right turn lane on Seamus Quirke Road.

City planners have approved the proposal which had generated concerns over its effect on flight operations at the adjacent UHG helipad.

Of the 18 conditions attached, one states both the Irish Aviation Authority and the operators of the helipad are to be contacted for agreement prior to the erection of any crane to be used during the construction process.

It’s also stated the hours of operation of the main retail unit are between 8am and 10pm Monday to Sunday.