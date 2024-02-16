Galway Bay FM

Lidl says €39m spent on Galway suppliers in 2023

Supermarket giant Lidl says it spent €39m on Galway suppliers last year.

Nationally, it secured more than €1.6bn worth of goods and services from a network of almost 1,800 Irish companies.

Of the €1.1bn spent on goods, €800m were sold within Ireland, while €300m was exported internationally.

J.P. Scally, CEO, Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said:

“Growing our local supplier network has always been a priority for us and we are proud to have established relationships with almost 1,800 suppliers and business partners from Bantry to Ballyjamesduff, Gorey to Galway.”

“This year, we’re pleased to peel back the curtain for the first time and showcase our valued business partners who make our business what it is behind the scenes. Many of our relationships span more than 20 years and we very much see our suppliers and business partners as an extension of ourselves.”

“We’re proud to play a part in helping them grow, succeed and showcase their quality Irish products and services on the global stage by facilitating export deals through our global network of Lidl stores across 31 countries.”

