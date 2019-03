Galway Bay fm newsroom – LIDL has submitted a plan to expand its Oranmore base.

The German supermarket is based at Carraig Láir Shopping Centre.

The proposed development would include the extension of the gross floor space of the licensed Lidl unit at ground floor level.

There would also be an increase of the net retail sales area and associated internal reconfiguration of the existing ground floor shopping centre layout.

County planners are due to make a decision in April