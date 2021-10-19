Lidl notes “overwhelming” positive feedback to plans for Athenry development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – German retailer Lidl has noted an “overwhelming” positive response to its plan for a new store in Athenry.

The €10m project would create 30 new jobs and a planning application is due shortly.

A public virtual community event was held last week to provide an in-depth exploration of the planned development.

Consultants were also on hand to answer live questions on topics including flooding, environmental impact, accessibility and restoration of the nearby Athenry House.

Lidl says it has received hundreds of emails in support of the project, and the local community has clearly stated a Lidl store is both desired and needed in Athenry.

It notes that many people said they have to drive out of their way to visit existing stores in Tuam and Oranmore.

It echoes sentiments long expressed by many local businesses who feel a development of this kind is long overdue – and key to keeping people shopping in Athenry.

Lidl has confirmed it will be lodging a planning application in the coming weeks.