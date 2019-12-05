Lidl lodges plan for discount foodstore in Westside

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Planning permission is being sought for a major discount foodstore in the west of the city.

Lidl Ireland is leading the application for the supermarket to be located at the former Arch Motors premises at Seamus Quirke Road.

The proposal would involve the demolition of a portion of the existing two storey Arch Motors premises with the adjoining Monaghan’s Westside Shop and Filling Station remaining in situ, along with a change of use of a portion of Arch Motors premises to shop use.

The development would see the construction of a single storey licensed discount foodstore supermarket attached to Westside Shop with ancillary off- licence sales.

There would also be associated car parking, free standing and building mounted signage, free standing trolley bay and enclosure.

The plan would see revisions to the existing vehicular and pedestrian accesses and right turn lane on Seamus Quirke Road as well as revisions to the existing filling station forecourt layout.

City planners are due to make a decision in February.