Lidl Ireland submits plans for new Portumna store

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lidl Ireland has submitted a planning application for a new store in Portumna.

The proposal, lodged with the County Council, showcases plans to transform a greenfield site on the Birr side of town into a vibrant retail unit.

It’s expected the new store would employ 30 people, with a further 100 during the construction phase.

The plans will incorporate a range of sustainability features including electric vehicle charger spaces, a solar panel system and a wildflower garden.

Lidl currently operate nine stores in Galway and recently submitted plans for a new store in Claregalway.