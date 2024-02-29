Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt

Share story:
Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt

Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building.

It’s after county planners gave the green light for the project at Crowe Street with 26 conditions attached.

One condition is that Lidl will provide a minimum of 2 hour free public parking, to encourage sustainable and joined shopping trips to the town.

Overall, the new store will offer about 40 percent more floor space, but there’s a number of other aspects to the plans apart from the new store.

They include a public plaza, several new pedestrian access points, and improvements to vehicle access.

 

Share story:

Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan

Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First plan. The plans represent the vision of local people for the...

Missing teen from Tuam found safe and well

A teenager who has been missing from Tuam since February 10th has been found safe and well. 16 year old Sennora Ward was reported missing almost three wee...

University of Galway launch Seachtain na Gaeilge programme

University of Galway Students Union are launching their Seachtain na Gaeilge programme of events today(feb 29th) Over the next two weeks until Saturday Ma...

Funding for three walking trail schemes for Inis Meáin

Inis Meáin is to get funding for three walking trails, as part of the largest ever expansion of Ireland’s National Walks Scheme. 62 new trails have...