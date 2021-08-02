Liaison personnel contacting farmers regarding plans to develop greenway between Galway and Athlone

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are currently seven liaison personnel contacting farmers along various routes that have been identified in the plan to develop a Greenway between Galway and Athlone.

Galway County Councillors were informed in a report recently that 250 meetings have, so far, been held with landowners as part of the process.

Council CEO Jim Cullen in his report to Galway County Council members stated that 11,600 submissions had been received in the earlier part of this year in regard to the proposed Greenway from Athlone to Galway.

95% of the submissions were positive with 4 of the 5 corridors identified as possible routes receiving favourable support. However, what is known as the Railway route did not score strongly.

Contact with farmers and landowners in the earlier months was restricted because of the Covid crisis.

Communications between farmers and officials is now being pursued on the ground and the Galway County CEO said that there are pockets of opposition but that the process is proceeding reasonably well.

According to Mr Cullen’s report it appears that the idea of running the Greenway along farm boundaries is gaining some acceptance.