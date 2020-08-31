LGBT+ resource centre closes its doors in city centre due to funding constraints

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A resource centre for people in the LGBT+ community in Galway has been forced to move out of the city centre due to funding restraints.

Teach Solais, which is operated by LGBT+ organisation, Amach, has closed its doors at Victoria Place in the city centre today.

The centre was set up in 2017 to offer support to members of the LGBT+ community – while also delivering educational wokshops, and training and health programmes.

In a statement, the group said it has not achieved its vision to secure a sustainable funding stream and long-term government funding – resulting in the closure.

However, Amach will continue to offer online support – before moving to the Westside Resource Centre in the coming weeks.