Level of new tractor registration remains steady in Galway

2 April 2024
~1 minutes read
A city councillor says she’s “blue in the face” trying to secure new state-of-the-art automated toilets for Ballyloughane in Renmore. Co...
Figures from the HSE show that over 300 children in Galway are waiting up to a year for speech and language assessment or therapy. A response to Councillo...
Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers has asked motorists to expect delays as traffic lights at Parkmore Junction are out of order. Councillor Cheevers ha...
267 community and voluntary groups across County Galway are to be allocated funding totalling €294,830 to support the delivery of a wide range of projec...