Level of employment in Galway Gaeltacht at its highest since founding of Údarás na Gaeltachta

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Gaeltacht saw the highest number of jobs created in Údarás na Gaeltachta-supported client companies last year.

227 jobs were created in the Galway Gaeltacht in 2019 – representing 38% of the total jobs created in the wider Gaeltacht area in the period.

The group’s annual statement states the level of employment in the Galway Gaeltacht is now at its highest since Údarás na Gaeltachta was founded in 1980.

The statement reveals there was a net increase of 112 jobs on the previous year, so that by year end, there were 3,090 full-time jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies.

There were a number of job losses in the fish processing, marine, food and drink, data processing, software, computing and manufacturing sectors.

