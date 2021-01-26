Level of cases of COVID-19 in Galway drops by 60% in seven days

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cases of COVID-19 in Galway have dropped by 60% over the last seven days.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health for HSE West, says a similar scale of reduction has been noted over the week in counties Mayo and Roscommon.

However she warns the 14 day virus rate in Galway remains extremely high at 892 and indicates a lot of infection in the community.

She told Galway Talks the figures are moving in the right direction and has urged the Galway public to continue the fight against the virus by elimating house visits and staying at home.

She says figures will only stabilise with a collective effort to stop the spread…

