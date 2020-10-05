Level five looms nationwide as Galway records 23 additional cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland should find out later if it’s going back into lockdown.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended all counties be moved to level five restrictions after more than 600 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Saturday.

23 cases were notified for Galway last evening.

The total number of confirmed cases to date in the county stands at 814.

The leaders of the three parties will meet with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan later, and then Cabinet will consider the recommendations.