Letterkenny to UHG listed as Coast Guard’s busiest inter hospital transfer

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Coast Guard’s busiest inter-hospital transfer route is from Letterkenny to University Hospital Galway.

That’s according to the group’s end of year statement which also shows the Coast Guard flew a total of 123 emergency missions from the offshore islands to the mainland.

The Coast Guard has three Rescue Coordination Centres at Malin Head, Valentia Island, and Dublin.

In the past year the three centres managed a total of 2487 incidents.



By year end, Coast Guard helicopters will have flown in excess of 770 missions.

These missions also include inland searches for missing persons in support of An Garda Síochána and Mountain Rescue Teams.

In addition to their primary role of provision of maritime search and rescue services, the Coast Guard provides a day and night support services to the offshore islands.

In 2019, the Coast Guard flew a total of 123 emergency missions from the offshore islands to the mainland.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….