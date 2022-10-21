Letter handed in to St Brendan’s Loughrea calls for restoration of full-time day centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A letter has been handed in to St Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit today by Concerned Citizens Group Loughrea

The letter formally protests against the decision to re-locate day care services for three days per week to the Loughrea Hotel

It brands it an unjust and incorrect decision which leaves users in an unsuitable location at an unknown cost to the tax payer.

The centre operates just one day a week – from the purpose-built Seven Springs Day Centre at St. Brendan’s

The letter, which was handed in following a march through the town today, demands the immediate return to full-time day care services at the purpose built Seven Springs at St Brendan’s

Also this week, the Dáil has heard from Deputy Sean Canney that users of the Day Centre service are effectively being “thrown out on the street”.