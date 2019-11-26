Less than half of patients at UHG emergency department referred by GP

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Less than half the patients who attended the emergency department at UHG in the last year had been referred by a GP.

A meeting of the Regional Health Forum West heard over 75 thousand 400 patients used the emergency department in the period.

Of these, the number of patients referred by a GP was over 35 thousand 500, while the number of medical card holders attending was recorded as over 21 thousand.

The meeting also heard €1 million in ED charges is owed to the HSE by patients admitted to the emergency department at UHG.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea questioned officials on why so many patients attended emergency departments without a referral letter from a nurse or a GP.

He also argued it was a bit unfair that some people who have a medical card wouldn’t visit a free GP before visiting A&E.

CEO of Saolta Tony Canavan acknowledged that while some patients could be treated elsewhere, the majority do need treatment at A&E.

Councillor Killilea said given the overcrowding at UHG, an initial visit to a GP could cut the numbers in A&E.