Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 448 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 254,013 confirmed cases reflects this.

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 11MAY2021) 5 day moving average (06MAY2021 – 11MAY2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021) New Cases during last 14 days (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021) Ireland 448 425.6 129.7 6,175 Kildare 35 35.4 251.7 560 Donegal 12 27.0 240.6 383 Dublin 229 207.2 198.2 2,670 Roscommon 11 10.0 195.2 126 Westmeath 8 9.2 173.5 154 Meath 38 19.4 149.2 291 Cavan 10 6.0 144.4 110 Monaghan 12 6.0 112.4 69 Limerick 16 15.0 110.3 215 Louth 15 6.8 107.8 139 Tipperary <5 5.8 98.4 157 Cork 34 27.2 90.4 491 Offaly <5 4.4 85.9 67 Longford 0 0.6 85.6 35 Carlow <5 3.2 84.3 48 Galway <5 9.2 72.1 186 Waterford <5 5.0 68.0 79 Wicklow <5 5.0 66.0 94 Wexford 6 10.2 58.8 88 Leitrim 0 0.4 53.1 17 Kilkenny <5 3.4 43.3 43 Clare <5 3.6 40.4 48 Laois <5 1.8 37.8 32 Mayo 0 3.0 33.7 44 Kerry 0 0.8 14.2 21 Sligo 0 0.0 12.2 8

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.