Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 448 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.
The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.
There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 11th May, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 213 are men / 230 are women
- 78% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 29 years old
- 229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 1,376,583 people have received their first dose
- 506,052 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 254,013 confirmed cases reflects this.
** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 11MAY2021)
|5 day moving average (06MAY2021 – 11MAY2021)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (28APR2021 to 11MAY2021)
|Ireland
|448
|425.6
|129.7
|6,175
|Kildare
|35
|35.4
|251.7
|560
|Donegal
|12
|27.0
|240.6
|383
|Dublin
|229
|207.2
|198.2
|2,670
|Roscommon
|11
|10.0
|195.2
|126
|Westmeath
|8
|9.2
|173.5
|154
|Meath
|38
|19.4
|149.2
|291
|Cavan
|10
|6.0
|144.4
|110
|Monaghan
|12
|6.0
|112.4
|69
|Limerick
|16
|15.0
|110.3
|215
|Louth
|15
|6.8
|107.8
|139
|Tipperary
|<5
|5.8
|98.4
|157
|Cork
|34
|27.2
|90.4
|491
|Offaly
|<5
|4.4
|85.9
|67
|Longford
|0
|0.6
|85.6
|35
|Carlow
|<5
|3.2
|84.3
|48
|Galway
|<5
|9.2
|72.1
|186
|Waterford
|<5
|5.0
|68.0
|79
|Wicklow
|<5
|5.0
|66.0
|94
|Wexford
|6
|10.2
|58.8
|88
|Leitrim
|0
|0.4
|53.1
|17
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3.4
|43.3
|43
|Clare
|<5
|3.6
|40.4
|48
|Laois
|<5
|1.8
|37.8
|32
|Mayo
|0
|3.0
|33.7
|44
|Kerry
|0
|0.8
|14.2
|21
|Sligo
|0
|0.0
|12.2
|8
The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence rate is 62
- 5-day moving average is 426