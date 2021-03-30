Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 368 nationwide with 14 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 14 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 1 in February and 1 in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 68 – 97 years.

There has been a total of 4,681 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 29th March, the HPSC has been notified of 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 235,444* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 181 are men / 182 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 127 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick, 19 in Offaly and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27th 2021, 802,502 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 577,641 people have received their first dose
  • 224,861 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 235,444 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 29 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 29Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 29Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 29Mar2021)
Ireland368543164.17816
Offaly1925474.6370
Donegal1328278.9444
Dublin1272232463315
Kildare3438227505
Westmeath1121221.9197
Meath2628216.9423
Longford<5520885
Laois715187.7159
Tipperary1616172.4275
Cavan812158.8121
Louth1214154.4199
Wexford1015145.6218
Roscommon0312782
Waterford<57116.2135
Galway<516113.2292
Wicklow1316113161
Limerick2119105.7206
Carlow63105.460
Leitrim<5268.722
Mayo5968.289
Clare<5561.473
Sligo0059.539
Monaghan5348.930
Kilkenny0245.345
Cork141741.1223
Kerry6232.548

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 84.1
  • 5-day moving average 543

