Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 329 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,134 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 14th December, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 162 are men / 166 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 14Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Dec2020)
Ireland32984.74032
Donegal34236.8377
Louth41192.4248
Kilkenny12191.5190
Carlow7165.194
Longford<5132.154
Limerick25128.8251
Monaghan11128.779
Cavan12119.591
Mayo9108141
Laois5100.485
Wicklow<597.6139
Dublin8692.71249
Waterford578.391
Offaly670.555
Tipperary<570.2112
Kildare1764.3143
Meath1062.5122
Sligo<548.832
Wexford1248.873
Galway<548.4125
Roscommon<543.428
Westmeath83632
Kerry832.548
Cork725.2137
Leitrim0258
Clare<523.628

The 5 day moving average of cases is 316.

The 7 day incidence rate is 44.4 per 100,000 of population.

