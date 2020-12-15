Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 329 nationwide with 8 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,134 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 14th December, the HPSC has been notified of 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 162 are men / 166 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 37 years old
- 86 in Dublin, 41 in Louth, 34 in Donegal, 25 in Limerick, 17 in Kildare and the remaining 126 cases are spread across another 20 counties.
As of 2pm today 196 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
ENDS//
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 14Dec2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Dec2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Dec2020)
|Ireland
|329
|84.7
|4032
|Donegal
|34
|236.8
|377
|Louth
|41
|192.4
|248
|Kilkenny
|12
|191.5
|190
|Carlow
|7
|165.1
|94
|Longford
|<5
|132.1
|54
|Limerick
|25
|128.8
|251
|Monaghan
|11
|128.7
|79
|Cavan
|12
|119.5
|91
|Mayo
|9
|108
|141
|Laois
|5
|100.4
|85
|Wicklow
|<5
|97.6
|139
|Dublin
|86
|92.7
|1249
|Waterford
|5
|78.3
|91
|Offaly
|6
|70.5
|55
|Tipperary
|<5
|70.2
|112
|Kildare
|17
|64.3
|143
|Meath
|10
|62.5
|122
|Sligo
|<5
|48.8
|32
|Wexford
|12
|48.8
|73
|Galway
|<5
|48.4
|125
|Roscommon
|<5
|43.4
|28
|Westmeath
|8
|36
|32
|Kerry
|8
|32.5
|48
|Cork
|7
|25.2
|137
|Leitrim
|0
|25
|8
|Clare
|<5
|23.6
|28
The 5 day moving average of cases is 316.
The 7 day incidence rate is 44.4 per 100,000 of population.