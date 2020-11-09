Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 270 new cases nationwide

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

143 are men / 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,659 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County_Name Today’s cases (to midnight 08NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population New Cases during last 14 days (26OCT2020 to 08NOV2020) Ireland 270 161.0 7,665 Donegal 20 275.8 439 Limerick 34 213.4 416 Meath 8 212.8 415 Cork 12 182.4 990 Westmeath <5 179.1 159 Dublin 103 173.7 2341 Mayo 5 163.2 213 Louth 8 159.1 205 Longford <5 156.6 64 Kerry 9 155 229 Cavan <5 156.2 119 Laois <5 155.8 132 Sligo <5 155.6 102 Roscommon 8 150.3 97 Carlow <5 147.5 84 Monaghan <5 140.1 86 Clare 6 138.9 165 Waterford <5 137.7 160 Kilkenny 9 134 133 Galway <5 125.9 325 Kildare <5 122.2 272 Offaly <5 118 92 Tipperary 8 115.9 185 Wicklow <5 82.9 118 Wexford <5 74.8 112 Leitrim <5 37.4 12