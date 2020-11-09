Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 270 new cases nationwide

By
GBFM News
-

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 143 are men / 127 are women
  • 69% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,659 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County_NameToday’s cases (to midnight 08NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 populationNew Cases during last 14 days (26OCT2020 to 08NOV2020)
Ireland270161.07,665
Donegal20275.8439
Limerick34213.4416
Meath8212.8415
Cork12182.4990
Westmeath<5179.1159
Dublin103173.72341
Mayo5163.2213
Louth8159.1205
Longford<5156.664
Kerry9155229
Cavan<5156.2119
Laois<5155.8132
Sligo<5155.6102
Roscommon8150.397
Carlow<5147.584
Monaghan<5140.186
Clare6138.9165
Waterford<5137.7160
Kilkenny9134133
Galway<5125.9325
Kildare<5122.2272
Offaly<511892
Tipperary8115.9185
Wicklow<582.9118
Wexford<574.8112
Leitrim<537.412
