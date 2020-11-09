Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 270 new cases nationwide

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,948 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 8th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,659* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 143 are men / 127 are women
- 69% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,659 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County_Name
|Today’s cases (to midnight 08NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population
|New Cases during last 14 days (26OCT2020 to 08NOV2020)
|Ireland
|270
|161.0
|7,665
|Donegal
|20
|275.8
|439
|Limerick
|34
|213.4
|416
|Meath
|8
|212.8
|415
|Cork
|12
|182.4
|990
|Westmeath
|<5
|179.1
|159
|Dublin
|103
|173.7
|2341
|Mayo
|5
|163.2
|213
|Louth
|8
|159.1
|205
|Longford
|<5
|156.6
|64
|Kerry
|9
|155
|229
|Cavan
|<5
|156.2
|119
|Laois
|<5
|155.8
|132
|Sligo
|<5
|155.6
|102
|Roscommon
|8
|150.3
|97
|Carlow
|<5
|147.5
|84
|Monaghan
|<5
|140.1
|86
|Clare
|6
|138.9
|165
|Waterford
|<5
|137.7
|160
|Kilkenny
|9
|134
|133
|Galway
|<5
|125.9
|325
|Kildare
|<5
|122.2
|272
|Offaly
|<5
|118
|92
|Tipperary
|8
|115.9
|185
|Wicklow
|<5
|82.9
|118
|Wexford
|<5
|74.8
|112
|Leitrim
|<5
|37.4
|12