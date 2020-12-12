Less than 5 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 248 nationwide with 3 additional deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,123 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 11th December, the HPSC has been notified of 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 75,756* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 124 are men / 122 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 21 in Louth, 16 in Limerick,15 in Meath, 13 in Cavan and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties. 

As of 2pm today 185 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland currently has the lowest incidence in Europe and has protected against the significant mortality and severe illness that many European countries, as well as the United States, have experienced.

“Our younger generation led the way, with the incidence in the 19-24 year age group reduced from 432 per 100,000 population to 41 per 100,000 population. This is an enormous achievement.

“We all need to recognise how well our younger generation has reduced their contacts and helped to protect the whole population. We all now need to follow this example in the weeks ahead.

“We can do this by planning from now for Christmas to reduce our social contacts and limit our activities to those that are essential and most important to us.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the reclassification of 1 probable case to confirmed. The figure of 75,756 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 11 December 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 11Dec2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 11Dec2020)New Cases during last 14 days(to 11Dec2020)
Ireland248*81.53,880
Donegal6216.7345
Kilkenny7191.5190
Louth21173.0223
Carlow<5158.190
Monaghan<5138.585
Limerick16125.2244
Longford<5122.350
Wicklow<5115.9165
Mayo8102.7134
Cavan1397.174
Dublin9992.11,241
Tipperary580.2128
Laois973.262
Waterford673.285
Offaly<560.347
Galway<560.1155
Meath1558.4114
Kildare855.3123
Roscommon<544.929
Sligo<539.726
Clare032.839
Wexford730.746
Westmeath<525.923
Cork<523.6128
Kerry<519.028
Leitrim<518.76

*County field for one of today’s cases remains under investigation.

