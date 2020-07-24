Less than 10 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Galway over the last 8 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has recorded less than ten new cases of Covid-19 over the last 8 weeks.

The county had a total of 482 cases of the virus on the first of June, compared to 492 as of last night.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic dropped by over a quarter last week according to new figures from the CSO.

12 counties have recorded less than 10 cases for at least nine weeks in a row.

Eoghan Murphy has been looking at the national picture:

These new figures from the Central Statistics Office reflect on the spread of the virus in Ireland last week.

There were 103 cases of the disease – a decrease of 38 from the previous week.

The median age of new cases was just 35.

Clare and Offaly have recorded no new cases for five weeks in a row.

A dozen counties across the country have had less than 10 cases for at least nine successive weeks.

Waterford has had less than 10 cases for 12 consecutive weeks.

27 more men than women had died of the virus across the country, up to last Friday.

Two thirds of all people who’ve died have been over 80.