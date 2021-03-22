Less than 10 Covid-19 patients being treated at Galway hospitals today

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are less than 10 Covid-19 patients currently being treated at Galway’s public hospitals.

There are four patients at University Hospital Galway, and a further five at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

Of those, two are receiving care in the ICU at UHG, while there is a single patient in intensive care at Portiuncula.

It comes as the head of the HSE says the rising number of covid cases is an early warning signal.

769 new cases were confirmed here last night, which is the highest number since the end of February.

359 people are in hospital with the virus this morning and it’s been stuck at a similar number for the past week.

Paul Reid says more mixing and movement is leading to the increase.