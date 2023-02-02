Leo Varadkar tells Dáil he “remains a supporter” of Galway City Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil that he remains a supporter of the Galway City Ring Road.

It’s as An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an application for the Galway Ring Road, after permission was quashed on environmental grounds.

The Taoiseach was asked by Deputy Ciaran Cannon about delays to double-tracking train services between Athenry and Oranmore.

Deputy Cannon said he understood a long-awaited feasibility study has somehow now been attached to an all-island rail review.

Leo Varadkar said that’s not something he agrees with.