Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris condemn Clifden Oireachtas event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The former Taoiseach and Health Minister have both condemned an Oireachtas event that took place in Clifden this week for breaching the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris critised the Oireachtas Golf Society event that saw 80 people, including a Government Minister, a Galway TD, Senators and other guests gather at the Sation House Hotel in the town on Wednesday evening.

The event occurred 24 hours after new government regulations came into effect limiting the numbers of people allowed to attend indoor events.

In a series of tweets, both Leo Varadkar and Simon Harris have strongly condemned the gathering, with the former Health Minister referring to it as ‘stomach punch to everyone in this country who has sacrificed so much.’

While Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said elected representatives should lead by example.

The Fine Gael party leader has also removed the party whip from Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins, with Senator Jerry Buttimer also resigning as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Another casualty of the fallout of Wednesday night’s event is the now former Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, who resigned his portfolio this morning.

It’s only 37 days since Deputy Calleary took up the Ministry after replacing the previous Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen following a drink driving scandal last month.