LEO Galway now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county

17 January 2024

LEO Galway is now supporting 259 small businesses across the city and county

Local Enterprise Office Galway clients created 117 new jobs in 2023

The net jobs created was 52, taking into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland

The newly published national report also shows that of the 6,640 jobs created, 82% were outside of the Dublin region

The national net jobs creation figure for LEOs was 2,131

