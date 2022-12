Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Leisureland Complex in Salthill has been accorded an Outstanding, National Quality Award from Ireland Active.

The award aknowledges the high level of standards being met at leisure facilities around the country.

The facility has played host to a number of concerts, as well as holding swimming lessons for over 3,000 children weekly.

Ian Brennan, the facilities manager at Leisureland, is thrilled with the honour