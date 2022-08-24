Parking charges being introduced at Leisureland for those not using facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new paid parking system is being introduced at Leisureland in the coming weeks for those not regularly using the facilities.

Property managers, Galway Salthill Failte CLG, are introducing the system due to the difficulty for visitors and patrons in accessing on-site parking.

Leisureland is installing automatic barriers on the site which has led to increased operating costs.

Charges will be initially set at €2 per hour and the full day charge will be €12, and it’s hoped they will be in place by mid to late September.

Facilties Manager Ian Brennan explains why they are introducing the charges: