Leisureland board raises concerns over ability to maintain full services at Leisureland in 2021

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The board of Leisureland has forecast that revenue from operations in 2020 will be 35% of the revenue achieved in 2019.

In 2021, it is projected that the facility will be able to generate 50% of the revenue from operations that are normally generated while facing the increased costs of operating under Covid 19 restrictions.

The future of the Salthill facility was discussed at a meeting of the board yesterday where it was agreed that a €207 thousand advance on funding from 2021 will be pursued in order to keep the pool and gym open for the rest of the year.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Board of Galway Salthill Failte says it welcomes the opportunity and endorsement of the council to continue full operations at Leisureland including public swimming sessions, public gym, meeting rooms and outdoor activities and intends to do so for as long as is financially sustainable.

However the Board has raised concerns of the implications of this advance of 2021 funding on the ability to maintain a full level of service at Leisureland in 2021.

In the budget submission made to Galway City Council in August 2020, Galway Salthill Failte indicated that a subsidy of €850,000 would be required in 2021 to maintain full operations at Leisureland.

A decision on the subsidy for 2021 is set to be made at the budget meeting of Galway City Council in November.