Leisureland board holds staff briefing over financial concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The board of Leisureland has held a briefing with staff this morning over the financial position of the company.

Galway Salthill Failte Company Limited told staff that the facility has struggled over recent weeks to meet running costs.

The facility was closed from March to July due to COVID 19 restrictions and has also faced further challenges since reopening due to ongoing restrictions on gatherings.

The meeting heard a subsidy of 300 thousand euro from the city council for the running of the facility in 2020 has now been used up.

It’s understood an additional funding proposal has gone to city officials for consideration.

Chairman of the Board and city councillor Donal Lyons says staff needed to be kept informed…