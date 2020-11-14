Legionella concerns now under control at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit in Loughrea

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – All concerns about Legionella have now been brought under control at St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit in Loughrea.

A wide range of measures have been taken after 21 beds were closed at the facility last April when Legionella bacteria was detected in the water.

The HSE says the facility has been open to admissions for many months now and continues to admit in line with COVID-19 guidance.

Measures undertaken include enhanced flushing, the installation of a chlorine dioxide plant and the replacement of pipework in the en-suite bathrooms.