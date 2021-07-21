Legal Services Authority received 61 complaints against lawyers in Galway during 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Legal Services Regulatory Authority received 61 complaints against legal practitioners in Galway last year.

According to the organisation’s 2020 Annual Report, out of the 1,422 complaints received, 559 were made against legal practitioners based in Dublin city and county, while 149 were in Cork, 64 in Donegal and 61 each in counties Galway and Mayo.

The Legal Services Regulatory Authority authorised a total of 230 partnerships of solicitors to operate as Limited Liability Partnerships or LLPs last year.

A total of 74 LLPs were authorised in Dublin, with 38 in Cork, 12 in Galway and eight each in counties Donegal, Kerry, Kildare, Limerick and Louth.

The LSRA’s Complaints, Resolutions and Investigations Department received a total of 3,605 phone calls and e-mails during the year requesting information and/or complaint forms.

A total of 1,422 complaints were received of which 1,389 related to solicitors while 33 related to barristers.

The report details that the largest category of complaints at 819 related to alleged misconduct, 496 complaints were from clients in relation to alleged inadequate standards of legal services, and a further 107 were from clients who claimed they had been charged excessive costs.