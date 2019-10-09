Leenane records highest rainfall in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Leenane in Connemara recorded the country’s highest total rainfall last year.

Met Eireann’s Climate Annual for 2018 reports Leenane recorded 3024mm of rainfall, the highest in the country.

The lowest rainfall was recorded in Wilkinstown in Meath, while the highest daily rainfall was recorded in Gernapeka in Cork on November 13th.

The highest mean temperature was recorded at Glenbeigh in Kerry, while the highest annual total sunshine was recorded at Johnstown Castle in Wexford.