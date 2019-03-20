Leenane mass to commemorate all who died from the Spanish flu

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special mass will take place in Leenane this weekend for a young man who died from Spanish Flu 100 years ago, and to remember all who died from the illness

The anniversary will also be marked by the restoration of a lamp donated to the church by the Joyce family in Patrick’s memory

On March 23rd 1919 Patrick Joyce of Mounterowen and Bay View in Leenane was 29 years old when the epidemic of Spanish Flu claimed his life.

He was one of the 23 thousand people whose lives were claimed by this Flu in Ireland

Patrick Joyce’s anniversary will also be celebrated by the restoration of the Sanctuary Lamp once donated to the church in his memory by his parents Thomas Francis Joyce and Sabina, who was originally from Rosmuc

The special mass will be celebrated in English and Latin at 11am on Saturday at Leenane Church.