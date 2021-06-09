Leaving Cert exams set to get underway for 3,209 Galway students

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s D Day for the class of 2021 as the Leaving Cert exams get underway for 3,209 Galway students.

Students will be sitting down to English Paper 1 9.30am.

Due to public health measures, there are more than five thousand exam centres being used nationwide to allow for social distancing.

This year sixth year students have the option of sitting the exams, accepting calculated grades or choosing both.

Career Guidance Counsellor Brian Mooney is urging students to make sure they show up and take the written exams.