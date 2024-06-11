Galway Bay FM

11 June 2024

University of Galway SU President believes there’s always a place for sit-down exams

The University of Galway Students’ Union says he doesn’t believe we should ever be completely scrapping Leaving Certificate Exams.

However, he adds that more steps need to be taken to minimise the dependency on the points and CAO race

It comes as People Before Profit has proposed a reform of the Leaving Cert, and the adoption of an open access policy to third-level education.

Dean Kenny, President of the University of Galway’s Students’ Union, there is a place for sit-down exams:

