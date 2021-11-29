Leas Chathaoirleach of Galway County Council calls on Minister for Local Government to “step up to the plate” and sort out Galway’s local authority funding crisis.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The Leas Chathaoirleach of Galway County Council is calling on the Minister for Local Government to step up to the plate and sort out Galway’s local authority funding crisis.

Earlier today county councillors deferred a vote on the proposed €143 million budget for 2022 until December 9th, as they await more information on promised additional funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

In recent weeks all municipal districts across the county rejected their proposed budgets for 2022 to send a message to the Government that Galway’s local authority is chronically underfunded in comparison to other counties.

Correspondence from the Department of Local Government has now offered an extra €600,000 to Galway County Council for 2022 and promised a review of local authority financing will be carried out in the first quarter of next year.

Councillor Jim Cuddy says he’s hoping he and his fellow councillors will get the clarity they need on extra funding from the Department of Housing and Local Government before December 9th.