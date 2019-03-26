Leading expert on childhood autism to give Galway talk

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading expert in the treatment of paediatric feeding problems in the U.S will tomorrow host a talk in the city for parents.

Dr. Keith Williams is visiting NUI Galway as part of the Fulbright Specialist Program.

Dr. Williams has been Director of the Penn State Children’s Hospital Feeding Programe for 21 years, where he works directly with families to support them with feeding problems.

He is a Professor of Paediatrics at the Penn State College of Medicine and a licenced psychologist.

Dr Williams is coming to Galway as a guest of The Applied Behaviour Research Clinic at NUI Galway.

In his talk entitled ‘Eating problems in children with autism’, Dr. Williams will focus on what the eating problems are, why they occur and practical strategies to address some of the problems.

The free talk will take place at 6 tomorrow evening at the School of Psychology at NUIG and pre-registration is required.