Leading economist to give public Brexit lecture in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special public lecture on Brexit will be given by a leading economist at GMIT tomorrow. (2/3)

Professor Martina lawless from the ERSI will deliver her lecture on the topic of “Brexit and the Irish Economy.”

It’s as a new phase of negotiations to decide the long-term relationship between the UK and the EU is due to begin.

The lecture will look at some of the economic issues likely to dominate the talks and the possible implications for the Irish economy.

The public talk will take place at GMIT’s Dublin Road Campus tomorrow afternoon at 1pm.