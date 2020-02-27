Leading climatologist warns floods like those currently affecting Galway will worsen in the future

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A leading climatologist has warned floods like those currently affecting Galway will worsen in the future

John Sweeney’s comments come as large areas of land in the west and midlands remain badly flooded.

A number of roads in Galway, Roscommon, Sligo and Tipperary are impassable

In this area, South Galway is the worst affected

Mr. Sweeney says unless changes are made, the flooding seen this week will be a recurring theme