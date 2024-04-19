Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

Leading business women to attend entrepreneurs event at University of Galway

Leading business women in Ireland are set to attend a major entrepreneurs event in Galway next week.

Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs will hear from speakers including Grainne Mullins of Grá Chocolates, Louella Morton from TestReach, and Dr Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care.

Attendees will be able to ask questions, and apply for a programme which supports women in starting their own business.

The event is taking place next Wednesday (April 24th) at the O’Donoghue Theatre at University of Galway, and those interested are encouraged to register as places are limited.

