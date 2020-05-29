LEADER funding confirmed for Galway Cemetery mapping project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – LEADER funding announced for a Galway cemetery survey and mapping project will enhance research on family links and local history.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon who says the €6,000 in funding will support the capability of those seeking out family links and histories,

The Impact GIS ltd survey and mapping project will produce highly detailed maps of memorials in cemeteries across the county.

Minister Cannon says the new data will be made available on the Galway County Council website once completed an compiled.