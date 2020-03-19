LE William Butler Yeats to be used as COVID19 testing centre at Galway docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The LE William Butler Yeats is due to be used as a COVID19 test centre for Galway operating from a berth in the docks.

According to the Irish Times, the HSE has enlisted the help of the Naval Service in setting up test centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway to cater for the growing number of people expected to present with symptoms over the coming days.

The LE William Butler Yeats is due to be used as a test centre for Galway while the LE Eithne will be used as a test centre in Cork.

The LE Samuel Beckett is due to become operational as a test centre for Dublin within days after mooring at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

Testing for Covid-19 will be carried out on all three vessels by HSE staff supported by Naval Service personnel who have experience of handling large numbers of people from rescue missions in the Mediterranean.