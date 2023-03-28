LDA identifies Galway Harbour lands as premium site for affordable housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Land Development Agency has identified lands at Galway Harbour as a premium site for affordable housing.

It’s included in a list of sites that could be delivered within five to ten years, according to the Irish Times.

The report has revealed that at least 60 thousand new homes could be built on land already owned by the state.

The LDA has identified land in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford that could provide for around 60 thousand new ‘affordable homes’.

Five regional centres are also recommended for development in Sligo, Letterkenny, Dundalk, Drogheda and Athlone.

However, it says there are still obstacles to unlocking state land for housing.

Meanwhile, cabinet ministers will today agree to oppose a Sinn Féin bill looking to extend the evictions ban, which will be voted on in the Dáil tomorrow.

The government will also agree a counter-motion to the Labour confidence vote in the coalition tomorrow morning.