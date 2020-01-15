Laya Health Clinic offically opens in Briarhill

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A Laya Health and Wellbeing clinic has offically opened its doors in Briarhill.

The facility will be open 365 days a year from 10 am to 10 pm and is available to all members of the community, including those who don’t have private health insurance.

The clinic will provide patients with a range of healthcare services including walk-in urgent care treatment of minor illnesses and injuries for patients as young as 12 months.

In addition to urgent care, wellbeing services focused on health promotion, health protection and diesease prevention will also be available exclusively for Laya Healthcare members.

The clinic opening comes as UHG is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today, with 63 patients waiting on trolleys or in wards at the facility.