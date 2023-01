Galway Bay fm newsroom – Lawrencetown in County Galway came out on top in its category at the national Pride of Place awards.

It placed first for ‘Village with a Population of 300-1000’ at the community awards, which have been running for 20 years.

Meanwhile, Woodford Parish Development Group were announced as the Runner-Up in the Creative Place Category.

The awards were hosted by Marty Whelan at the Clayton Hotel in the city, with over 400 community volunteers in attendance.