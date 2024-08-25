Galway Bay FM

25 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Launch of a new book on the history of Claregalway place names to be held this evening

Share story:
Launch of a new book on the history of Claregalway place names to be held this evening

A new book on the history of Claregalway place names will be launched this evening in Claregalway Castle as part of Heritage Week.

The book, written by Dr Enda O’Flaherty, is the culmination of three years of hard work by the Claregalway Historical and Cultural Society which included a study of every townland.

Members of the society also went door to door in the locality to collect the field and minor place names that would be known only by the people of the parish.

Over 450 fieldnames and place names were recorded during the survey and the book is supplemented by maps, illustrations and photographs.

The book launch will take place in Claregalway Castle at 7pm and some copies will be available for sale this evening.

Share story:

Gardai and Emergency Services attend Road Traffic Collision in Moycullen

Gardaí and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 10:10am this morning in the Oldtown area of Moycull...

Galway Euromillions player half a million euro richer following Friday's draw

Euromillions players in the city and county are asked to check their emails after it emerged that one lucky person had won half a million euro after Frida...

Inspection finds excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home near Tuam

A HIQA inspection has found excellent compliance at Stella Maris Nursing Home in Cummer, Tuam. The home at Knockdoemore was assessed in 25 categories and ...

New Rail services to and from Galway come into effect from tomorrow

A new timetable that will see up to five additional weekday services on the Heuston/Galway route including an earlier first service from Heuston to Galway...