Latest statistics show a fairly static rate of baby births in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just under 3,300 babies were born in Galway in 2018, a slight decrease of 29 on the previous year according to new figures from the CSO

949 babies were born in Galway City and 2,350 were born in the county

1552 deaths were registered in Galway last year resulting in a natural increase in population of 1,748

365 deaths were registered in Galway city while 1,187 were registered in the county

The slight decrease in births in Galway is in line with the national trend, with just over 61,000 babies born across the country last year representing a slight decrease on 2017

Over 31,000 deaths were registered nationally last year resulting in a natural increase in population of 29,000 people