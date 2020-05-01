Latest report shows three Galway COVID-19 patients are in ICU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The latest report shows that three Galway COVID-19 patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at UHG

Figures released by the HSE have revealed that University Hospital Galway is treating 13 people for the virus, with three of these patients currently in ICU.

Meanwhile, just 2 Covid-19 patients are being cared for at Portiuncla Hospital Ballinasloe but neither are in intensive care.

That’s compared to nearly 30 COVID patients in Mayo General Hospital, however, a large number of these patients are believed to be coming to the end of their treatment.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Saolta Group Director of Nursing, Jean Kelly said that the number of Covid-19 deaths in Galway hospitals is very low

She said the majority of patients who have been treated for the virus have returned home.

Jean Kelly says the relatively low coronavirus figures in Galway are down to the public’s co-operation.